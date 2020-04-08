WEDNESDAY WEATHER AWARE: Chance for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Weather aware today for the potential for a few scattered strong to severe storms between 3-9PM, storms that move in will have the potential for damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat for today is low but not zero therefore and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Despite the chance for storms, temperatures today will be in the low 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into early Thursday morning but by the late morning and afternoon clouds will be decreasing and we’ll see some sun. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s.

More clouds on Friday as showers and storms move just to our south, a few of our southern counties have the potential to see a few light showers but again the bulk of it will remain south of the area.

Dry Saturday and then we’ll shift our attention to Easter Sunday. A strong low-pressure system will move out of eastern Texas and into the southeast and will bring the chance for heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Anywhere from 1.5-2 inches of rain will be possible starting Sunday morning and into the evening, a few showers may linger into early Monday morning.