Week ahead becoming stormy and cooler

We start the upcoming week hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms. But a frontal boundary will stall out Tuesday across the southeast making for an unsettled weather pattern at least through the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with increased cloud cover as well. You’ll notice relatively cooler afternoon temperatures, but will still feel very tropical.

Tropics are becoming more active in the Atlantic Ocean. Kyle has become post-tropical and will not be an issue anymore. Josephine as weakened to a tropical depression. However, we those weakening, the wave train off the African coast continues. National Hurricane Center is monitoring two open waves. One about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands and has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days with potential to end up in Caribbean Sea. The second open wave just came off the coast of Africa and also has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.