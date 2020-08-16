Week ahead becoming stormy and cooler

We start the upcoming week hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms. But a frontal boundary will stall out Tuesday across the southeast making for an unsettled weather pattern at least through the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with increased cloud cover as well. You’ll notice relatively cooler afternoon temperatures, but will still feel very tropical.

Tropics are becoming more active in the Atlantic Ocean. Kyle has become post-tropical and will not be an issue anymore. Josephine as weakened to a tropical depression. However, we those weakening, the wave train off the African coast continues. National Hurricane Center is monitoring two open waves. One about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands and has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days with potential to end up in Caribbean Sea. The second open wave just came off the coast of Africa and also has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

92° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 92° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Thursday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 69°

Friday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 70°

Saturday

84° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 70°

Hourly Forecast

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

