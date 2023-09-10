COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Just a few showers and storms continue through your Sunday evening as the stalled front continues to hang around the region. Not much changes in the forecast for the start of the week as this stalled front hangs around.

Seasonal temperatures overnight with readings near 70 under partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon, humidity returns along with a few stray storms with temperatures in the low 90s.

Midweek front will bring a brief pause to the humid conditions, but very short-lived in the forecast. Lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s will be likely for the end of the week, but an area of low pressure and weak front remains draped over the region by the upcoming weekend.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee continues to move across the Atlantic Ocean, albeit weaker after reaching category 5 status last week. The storm will start to turn northward around midweek and hopefully miss the east coast of the United States. High surf will be likely from the Outer Banks through New England.