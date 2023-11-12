COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining cloudy, cool and damp through the rest of the evening and overnight. Clouds try to break overnight with mostly cloudy skies and more sun in the forecast as we start the week, but that will be very short lived.

Starting the week with temperatures near 50 in the morning with partly cloudy skies. Becoming mostly to partly sunny through the afternoon and evening with afternoon highs climbing in the upper 60s.

Tuesday the first half will be pleasant and calm before more clouds stream into the region with scattered showers expected by the evening as our next system arrives. Our next system we are tracking is a gulf low that will bring in more beneficial rainfall and some heavy at times.

Wednesday looks overcast and wet all day with a few rumbles of thunder. As this gulf low pulls out some of the clouds will remain and linger into Thursday morning. Near seasonal averages by the end of the week as another dry cool front arrives Saturday.