COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Trending unsettled for the start of the week with overcast skies and periods of off and on showers and thunderstorms.

With the added cloud coverage, temperatures will be cool and below average with readings in the 70s. Light showers linger into Wednesday morning, before we see some clearing.

Brief break from the showers and storms Thursday under weak high pressure; however, a front from the north does bring a slight chance of a few showers and storms possible Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be nice and dry as temperatures rebound back into the 80s with some areas approaching 90 degrees by Monday.