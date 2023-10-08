COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A very chilly start to Sunday and remaining cool overall throughout the day under sunny skies. Below average readings will continue into the start of the week, but finally tracking rain chances in the forecast will hopefully alleviate some of the drought conditions across the area.

Temperatures once again fall into the mid to upper 40s for Monday and stay cool and sunny for Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Tuesday you will likely see a few more clouds present as we track an area of low pressure along the gulf that will move into the area Wednesday.

Gulf low brings in clouds and isolated showers for Wednesday with some of the rain showers lingering ino Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler under the blanket of clouds and showers in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be more seasonal until another cold front arrives.

Cold front will arrive Friday bringing another slim chance of a few showers and another cooler shot of air for next weekend. Temperatures behind the front will be similar to what we saw this past weekend.