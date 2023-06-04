COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weaken cool front pushing in from the east this afternoon bringing a threat of a few isolated storms through the remainder of the evening. Tonight, mostly clear again with some lingering showers as temperatures fall into the mid to low 60s.

Starting off the new work week sunny and dry for Monday with temperatures near seasonal averages. A few stray showers are back by Tuesday with low 90s on the board. Rain chances increase midweek as we track a front from the north.

This front moves through late Thursday, but we will keep a few stray showers and storms in the forecast for Friday and the upcoming weekend as temperatures hold steady close to 90 degrees.