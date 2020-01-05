Week starts quiet then a few showers possible early Tuesday morning

A quiet and calm pattern for now, but things are about to change in your upcoming First Alert Forecast.

A weak frontal system moves through the region overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning where a few light showers will be possible. For the majority of us we will likely remain dry.

As weak high pressure builds in behind the frontal system mid-week things stay relatively calm until the frontal boundary from Tuesday lifts back northward. This will help lead to a warm up late in the week and as another system approaches we will likely see heavy rain once again with the possibility of severe weather.

Details will be fine tuned as we get closer to next weekend.