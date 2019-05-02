Weekend Activities: Not a complete washout, front moves in late Saturday Video

We should be able to manage around these sporadic showers and storms for Friday and a portion of the day Saturday. Late Saturday into the early hours Sunday showers and storms are expected.

We still need to err on the side of caution, because at anytime the atmosphere ahead of this front can still see storms popping-up, with daytime heating. We also, have o be vigilant and watch for any disturbances along the front.

A pleasant second half of the weekend. And into early next week we dry until another disturbance triggers a few showers and storms Wednesday.