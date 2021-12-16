Weekend cold front will bring showers and cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A few stray showers/sprinkles will be possible from this morning through midday. Most will stay dry and only experience clouds and a little bit of sun but if you do receive a shower or sprinkle it should not impact any plans or actives. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 70s to a few middle 70s in our southern most counties.

Warmer on Friday and in fact we’ll be flirting with a record high, our forecasted high of 77 will be just two degrees shy of the record of 79 set back in 1984. This December warmth will continue into the first half of the weekend.

A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon and evening, a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible. Expect cooler temperatures and a little more sun by the end of the weekend and early next week.