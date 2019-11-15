WEEKEND: Drying out and warming back up

Things are staying cold and wet through tonight, so if you are heading out to enjoy Friday night football for the GHSA playoffs, bring the umbrellas and blankets.

For your weekend, temperatures will warm up slightly with highs in the 60s, but those lows are still going to stay in the 40s, with maybe even a few 30s in some spots. We will dry back out on Saturday, and things will stay dry for a while after that.

Next week, the weather is more typical for fall in the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs will stay in the mid 60s for the start of our week, but then warming up almost into the 70s by Thursday. A stray cloud here and there, and a small chance for a few showers on Tuesday, but other than that sunny skies are here to stay through next weekend.