WEEKEND FORECAST: A cloudy start then the rest is..Sunshine!

The clouds have a bit of a grip in this forecast for Saturday before we clear by Sunday, with a gradual warm-up.

Sunday late through early Monday we can expect to remain cool in the morning, with pleasant seasonable readings by afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure builds from west to east.

This fair weather will last through Wednesday for Halloween, with readings into the mid to upper 70s, until a more energized cold front sweeps through the region, with a line of showers and storms along the cold front.