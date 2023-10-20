COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front moving through the region this evening making for a clear and nice night across the valley for Friday night football. Temperatures overnight dip into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Saturday starts off sunny and chilly before temperatures climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Throughout the afternoon and evening clouds will steadily increase as well as the southern jet taps some of the cloud debris from Hurricane Norma in the eastern Pacific. With the clouds steaming in Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy until a weak, secondary front pushes through the southeast.

This front does not affect temperatures as they stay close to seasonal averages through the upcoming week. Strong ridge of high pressure builds in across the southeast with sunny skies and just a few clouds possible in the extended forecast.

If you are looking for rainfall in the forecast, no luck at the moment and we might have to wait until the first of November to see measurable rainfall. However, a strong cold front will bring in a big cold air push around Halloween, but rainfall looks limited.