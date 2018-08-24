WEEKEND FORECAST: Mostly dry, with a few stray showers Video

Not looking at a washout weekend but there will be a few passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

The forecast becomes more sluggish and not so energized, thanks to high pressure building across the mid-Atlantic and eventually over Bermuda. This typical pattern will lift moisture into the region from the western side of the high pressure center.

The moisture that lifts back into the region will have a tough time becoming too energized, since the surface is pretty stable and so is the atmosphere aloft. This means we will not see widespread coverage but only the hit and miss variety through the extended forecast.

Readings will remain closer to average in this forecast.