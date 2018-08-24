WEEKEND FORECAST: Mostly dry, with a few stray showers
Not looking at a washout weekend but there will be a few passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
The forecast becomes more sluggish and not so energized, thanks to high pressure building across the mid-Atlantic and eventually over Bermuda. This typical pattern will lift moisture into the region from the western side of the high pressure center.
The moisture that lifts back into the region will have a tough time becoming too energized, since the surface is pretty stable and so is the atmosphere aloft. This means we will not see widespread coverage but only the hit and miss variety through the extended forecast.
Readings will remain closer to average in this forecast.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder
Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank
The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Auburn University sends out campus wide notice after possible drugging at frat house
A female reported she believes she was involuntarily given a drug at a fraternity house on Tuesday night.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Millbrook man charged in child pornography case
The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-