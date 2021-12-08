Weekend frontal system to bring strong to severe storms to the region

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Through the remainder of this evening and into tonight gradually clearing will occur now that one frontal system is behind us bringing the return of showers and storms to the region. From Wednesday’s morning rain we picked up 0.58″ at the Columbus Airport

Thursday will be a transition day as we gear up for a more robust storm system for this weekend. Enjoy partly sunny skies through the day Thursday before a warm front moves through the area overnight into Friday morning. This frontal boundary will set off a few off and on showers/storms during the day Friday as we await the main frontal axis Saturday.

WEATHER AWARE: Saturday’s frontal system will have more dynamics along with a stronger low pressure system associated with it and we expect strong to severe storms along the boundary as it pushes it. Damaging winds and a low end tornado risk will be possible as the system moves through. Timing as of right now looks to me around midday Saturday through Saturday night.

Once this frontal system clears early Sunday morning, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s with the return of sunny skies.