WEEKEND: Hot and dry Saturday with eyes on Hurricane Isaias

As we turn the page into the weekend, the big story will be Hurricane Isaias as it inches closer to the Florida coast line Saturday afternoon and evening. A few models want to indicate a brief brush along the Space Coast, but we will have to watch to see how close or if Isaias makes a landfall. But the latest track from the National Hurricane Center does project a landfall along the Carolinas with potential for storm surge, heavy rain and hurricane force winds.

Locally for us, we will be hot and dry for Saturday as we watch a cold front approach the region by Sunday. This cold front will be very weak and lose most of it’s moisture associated with it. The front will help steer the hurricane away from the Georgia coastline. A secondary cold front is forecasted to move into the southeast by middle of next week and stalling out. This frontal boundary would help increase rainfall at least through the end of next week.

Although, we are tracking several frontal systems that will move across Alabama and Georgia they won’t effect temperatures at all. We will remain hot with mid to low 90s. Maybe a few days we will see lower humidity, but for the most part we will stay summer-like.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 73°

Monday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 70°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 70°

Thursday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

