WEEKEND: Light AM rain Saturday then severe storms for Sunday

Active weather pattern starting to shape back up as we head into the weekend and next week. A weak frontal boundary will move through Saturday morning bringing some light showers with it. Majority of the activity should break up but a few of us will receive some rain with this system.

The bigger system will arrive Sunday with several waves of energy that will move through the Southeast. As of Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has put the entire News 3 viewing area under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) primarily for damaging straight line winds, isolated tornadoes, small hail and potential for flash flooding.

Sunday could bring several rounds of severe storms.

Morning Round – Possible Mesoscale Convective System with damaging winds Afternoon/Evening Round – Isolated tornadoes, heavy rain along with damaging winds Evening/Overnight Round – Isolated tornadoes, heavy rain along with damaging winds

Once this clears we can dry out with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, so around average for mid to late April.

Potential for more severe storms on Thursday, April 23. This event is too far out for anything specific. Timing will likely change but there will be two rounds of severe storms in the upcoming week.