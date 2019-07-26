WEEKEND: Pleasant conditions stick around

Pleasant conditions will persist into the weekend as high pressure continues to hold off that stationary boundary that moved through the valley earlier this week.

Temperatures will warm quickly through the day after starting off comfortable once again, but afternoon highs look to top out back into the 90s.

Our next chance of rain will come next week as another cold front moves into the valley, but just a slight chance of a sporadic shower or storm starting Tuesday. You will notice the humidity returning.

Temperatures return to average by early next week.