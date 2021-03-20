Weekend remains quiet then turning unsettled for next week

A relatively quiet pattern setting up across the two-state region for the short-term. High pressure and weak cold-air damming in place for Saturday will stay in place for the second half of the weekend, but you’ll notice a lot more cloud cover as we see some influence from a disturbance off the Georgia coast. A few light showers may brush parts of Sumter County, but the majority of us remain dry.

Rain moves back in for Tuesday with an approaching cold front and starts our next unsettled period that looks last into the upcoming weekend. Wednesday shower activity picks up in coverage and intensity with some heavy rainfall possible. As the front gets closer, we could likely see some severe storms which is why we are Weather Aware for Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will have the potential to produce strong damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and there will be a non-zero threat for an isolated tornado.

The front moves through Friday, but we are not done with the rainfall chances yet as the front moves through and stalls out. Then lifts northward as a warm front all while keeping shower and storms chanced in the forecast.

Temperatures warm back into the 70s for Monday and mid 70s by mid to late week. Overnight lows will be just below average before climbing into the 50s and near 60s by Friday.