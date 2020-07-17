Weekend shaping up to be hot!

7 Day Forecast

Overall weather pattern is quiet across the southeast with high pressure and ridging in place. Afternoon temperatures will be able to warm into the mid to upper 90s for this upcoming weekend and heat index values just over the triple digit mark.

Even as we get into week, the ridge dominates the southeast with possibly a weakening coming mid to late in the week. Otherwise temperatures will be hot. As for rain chances, they’ll be slim over the weekend. Maybe a few will pop up which will be driven by daytime heating.

Temperatures will be running 4-6 degrees above average through the forecast period for afternoon highs. Morning lows will be 2-3 degrees above average.

Friday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Sunday

97° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 97° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 94° 75°

92°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

Trending Stories