COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A brief lull in the unsettled pattern for the remainder of your Friday and a part of Saturday, before another storm system pushes through bringing more showers and few storms.

Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to the region. Locally the system arrives late Saturday night into the overnight hours Sunday morning. A few light showers could be possible ahead of the main system which will arrive a couple hours before midnight. The bulk of the shower activity will occur Sunday morning before daybreak. This system appears to be out rather quickly with improving conditions throughout the day Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday we see a break in the action with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures before a vigorous storm system arrives midweek.

Midweek: A stronger storm arrives across the southeast Tuesday with severe weather potentially likely across the midsouth and the ArkLaMiss. This system pushes closer to us Wednesday with shower, storms and few of those storms could be on the strong side. Timing and threats are still uncertain at this time.

Afternoon high temperatures hold close to average with a few days closing in on the 70 degree mark especially leading up to our system next week. Overnight lows will be mild compared to average with a few days dipping into the 40s while we will be in between systems.