WEEKEND: Starting stormy then becoming drier

As we close out the work week we will remain unsettled and very tropical. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible Saturday as a weak boundary moves through the region setting off showers and storms. This boundary will pass overnight into Sunday bringing somewhat drier air to the region. You might encounter a passing shower Sunday and Monday, but otherwise we remain dry.

Another frontal boundary will work it’s way into the southeast by Tuesday ramping rain chances up to isolated as as the boundary stalls out across South Georgia rain chances will become more scattered across the region. This pattern will continue through the end of next week.

Temperatures will be about 1-2 degrees above average for the start of the week, with readings dipping 2-3 degrees below average by the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Josephine continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean and given the upcoming weather pattern with several frontal boundaries moving off the coast and the storm crossing out of the westerlies into the trade winds the system will stay out to sea. Tropical Storm Kyle formed off the east coast Friday afternoon and will remain out to sea.

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 74°

Saturday

87° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 72°

Monday

93° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 69°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 69°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

