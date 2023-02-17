COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold, breezy evening ahead for your Friday night as temperatures continue to fall through the overnight with readings bottoming out sub-freezing for most. You will notice a slight wind chill with wind chill values getting into the 20s.

There will be a slight breeze through the day Saturday as temperatures slowly warm into the upper 50s. Sunday will be more pleasant and enjoyable as temperatures warm up more with mid to upper 60s.

Start of the upcoming week, the warming trend continues with a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure holds firm, for now. A weak boundary tries to nose its way in from the north; however, the ridge will keep most of the energy away. Might wring out a few light showers by Tuesday evening.

A few more showers possible Wednesday and Thursday as another boundary tries to push through. Temperatures will be quite warm with areas seeing low 80s.