COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry air in place across the valley this afternoon and evening, but still seeing some hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires that are currently on going.

Low humidity values remain through the overnight before getting squeezed northward as a warm front slowly drifts back northward increasing humidity levels and more cloud cover Saturday evening. Rain chances should hold off until Sunday where we will see scattered showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms will stay in the forecast through Monday before a cold front sweeps through the region; however, this front will move back through the viewing area as a warm front keeping us unsettled through next week as we track several disturbances that will ride along the front.

Short term temperatures will be in the 90s for Saturday. Mid to upper 80s Sunday through Tuesday with showers and storms. Temperatures slowly warm into the low 90s as we go throughout the upcoming week.