Plagued with showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the rest of the evening, but the bulk of the showers will move out tonight in time for Friday night football.

Saturday we will see similar conditions with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, periods of showers with some light to moderate, and temperatures well below average in the lower 80s. A cool front will move through the region on Sunday helping to scour the air and bring some relief to the southeast.

Monday we will wake up to temperatures in the 60s with a crisp taste of fall around the corner with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. But the lower humidity levels will make it feel very pleasant under sunny skies. These ‘fall-like’ temperatures will last through a good majority of the week before a slight chance of rain moves into the extended forecast.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee is moving closer and closer to making landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia over the weekend. Margot continues to spin in the Atlantic Ocean and will pose no threat to land whilst Tropical Depression Fifteen formed Friday and will become Nigel, potentially a major hurricane by next week.