COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The remainder of the weekend will be calm with above average temperatures and sunny, but we will see a return of more humid air by the start of the week.

Monday a few high level clouds build in while temperatures climb to the low 80s as a boundary moves northward ushering in another spring-like, tropical air mass. However, a weakening cold front from the north will help see more average-like temperatures for mid to late week.

This boundary will bring a few showers for Tuesday. Coverage will be spotty and most of us dodge the light showers. Wednesday we return mostly sunny as high pressure briefly builds in ahead of rainfall chances we are tracking for the upcoming weekend.

End of the week and upcoming weekend, we see a few showers work their way into the forecast as an area of low pressure deepens and develops. The system moves across the southeast while temperatures stay more seasonal with upper 60s and low 70s.