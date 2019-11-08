WEEKEND: Sunny and cool with highs in the 60s

Cool temperatures will linger throughout our weekend forecast with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Things will stay cool and dry throughout the weekend, so outdoor plans are looking good, just don’t forget a jacket!

Our forecast will remain mostly dry when we move into next week until a cold front moves through on Tuesday bringing some shower activity with it. Temperatures will drop significantly after this front moves through the Chattahoochee Valley, and we could even see some lows in the upper 20s Thursday morning. After this cold frontal passage afternoon highs will struggle to warm up with many areas in the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday.

Stay warm out there, and enjoy this dry weekend!