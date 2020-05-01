WEEKEND: Sunny and dry with readings in the mid to upper 80s

Warmer but still breezy this afternoon and evening as high pressure continues to build across the News 3 viewing area. Tonight we cool off quickly again with temperatures still a little on the cool side, but warmer than what we saw today.

Through the weekend we will remain sunny, dry and calm with temperatures warming well above average with readings in the upper 80s and a few areas will make it to the low 90s.

A weak frontal system will make it’s way through the region on Wednesday. We have added a sporadic shower or storm to the forecast as this front moves through – then high pressure builds in behind that system, but for the most part remaining calm and dry.