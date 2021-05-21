WEEKEND: Sunny and turning hot by Sunday afternoon

Heading into the weekend as high pressure continues to build across the south and east coast helping to drive temperatures into the 90s by the end of the weekend with no shot of any rain to cool us off.

For your Saturday, starting off in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with a few areas hitting 90 degrees. For Sunday, high pressure gets a little stronger with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s with some getting into the upper 90s.

For the start of next week, we remain dry and turning hot as the ridge is almost directly overhead the two-state region. Mid to upper 90s will be likely and inching close to potentially a few records by midweek. Not much changing as we go throughout next week as the high pressure keeps us dry from any tropical disturbance. By the start of the upcoming weekend a front noses in from the north, but the high remains strong keeping us dry with mid 90s.