WEEKEND: Sunny with drier air prevailing

High pressure has weakened considerably after dominating the southeast the last week and half.

The weakening is now allowing several weak frontal systems to move through the region; however, only a sprinkle or rogue shower possible as they move through.

Sunny conditions return for the weekend with temperatures in the low 90s.

The next chance of rain moves back middle to late next week as we move more into a southwesterly flow which will increase humidity across the south.

Temperatures running 3-4 degrees above average.