Weekend to see some of the hottest temps so far this year

Heading into the weekend a weak frontal boundary will clear the humid tropical airmass for Saturday leaving less humid but hot conditions. The humidity quickly returns Sunday with a chance of showers and storms and perhaps one or two reaching severe limits.

For next week, strong ridge of high pressure builds in over the southeast. Temperatures quickly rise to the mid to upper 90s for the hottest stretch so far this summer. Heat indices will likely be well over triple digits. So remember to hydrate and take care of your body if you spend a lot of time outdoors. With high pressure overhead, rain chances will be slim to none for most of the week. However, a couple of days we may muster up a few sporadic storms with the daytime heat.