Weekend to see the coldest air of the season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a steep pattern change as we roll into the weekend with the coldest air on the season. Frontal boundary moves through the area tomorrow afternoon and temperatures quickly drop from the mid 50s by Friday afternoon into the mid 20s by Saturday morning.

Wind chill values will be the biggest issue for this weekend. With wind gusts out of the northwest around 5-15 mph and temperatures in the mid 20s, temperatures will feel more like the teens by Saturday morning. Winds will remain persistent through the day on Saturday with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Sunday morning we will potentially be colder with areas still seeing a slight wind chill before winds start to subside through the day on Sunday. Sunday afternoon you will notice a quicker warm up with mid 50s across the region.

By the start of the week, temperatures moderate a bit with temperatures reaching the low 60s with many areas seeing above average temperatures. For the middle portion of next week we will be watching a system develop which will bring a chance of showers back to the region. Too early to tell, but a few of these could be significant.