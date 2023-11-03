COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend we will finally start the warming trend for both morning and afternoon temperatures as high pressure remains fixed overhead.

Tonight readings dip into the low 40s, so not as cold as it has been across the region, but a few counties are under a frost advisory (Troup and Meriwether) for areas of patchy frost as temperatures could fall into the 30s.

Highs over the weekend climb just above seasonal averages with mid 70s as we remain high and dry with a calm weather pattern. A weak shortwave will help add a few more clouds by Monday as temperatures continue to rise in the forecast.

Readings are back in the 80s by midweek as we see humidity levels increasing as the wind pattern has finally shifted out of the southeast helping to aid in cloud cover. Mostly to partly sunny skies will be likely as we wrap up next week as we track another weak cold front.

This cold front will not bring any measurable rainfall to us once again, but a slight drop in temperatures can be expected.