COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Patchy dense fog will again form overnight into Saturday with warm, humid conditions staying in the forecast through the weekend.

Saturday we will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times with temperatures close to 70 degrees as a weak boundary continues to slowly meander towards our north. This boundary will move through the region as we get to Sunday with a few light showers likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

This boundary clears overnight and into Monday with weak high pressure build in for a brief period for the start of the week. Temperatures will be 3-5 degrees above average through midweek with partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky conditions.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive Wednesday into early Thursday locally. Showers and storms will be likely as it moves through with a few storms with this system being on the stronger end of the spectrum.

End of the week clears out with a return of some colder air.