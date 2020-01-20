Welcome back winter!

Well I can’t say I didn’t warn you; winter is back and its packing a punch this morning!

Temperatures this morning will start off in the upper 20s with wind chills in the low to middle 20s under clear skies, the brisk north wind will continue throughout the afternoon so even though we’ll have sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s, it will still feel like the 30s.

Another cold night and very chilly morning for Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens to low 20s, sunny skies for the afternoon but highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate just a little bit by Thursday ahead of our next storm system, a few showers will be possible late Thursday, throughout the day Friday and ending early Saturday morning. A little more sun and near average temperatures on Sunday.