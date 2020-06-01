Welcome to June! Hot but not as humid today

Welcome to June where the the temperatures warm up and the humidity sticks around, except for today.

The humidity will take a backseat today thanks in part to a cold front from the weekend, highs today will be seasonable as well with most of the area in the middle to upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies today and on Tuesday as well.

The humidity and pop-up showers and storms will be back into the forecast starting Wednesday and lasting through the end of the week and into the weekend, highs will stay in the 90s as well.

Tropics:

Today marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and we continue to monitor potential development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the eastern pacific have the potential to re-develop in the Gulf of Mexico sometime this week, if this happens this would become Cristobal, our third named storm of the system.