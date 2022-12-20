Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A wet and chilly Tuesday as low pressure moves just south of the News 3 viewing area, this will continue to push moisture into the area so keep the umbrella today. Breezy and chilly today with winds gusting up to 15 mph and temperatures holding in the 40s.More sun and slightly warmer on Wednesday, clouds move back in during the late evening ahead of our next cold front.

Thursday’s cold front will bring a chance for showers, but the big story will be the arctic air that filters in behind it.

Showers will end late Thursday into early Friday morning and temperatures will soon drop after that, there is a slim chance of a few flurries Friday morning but this will be dependent on if any precipitation lingers behind the system. Temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s early Friday morning and then drop through the morning, by midday we’ll likely drop into the 20s.

Wind chills will be a big issue as gusty winds are expected behind the front, expect wind chills in the single digits or near zero through Christmas Eve.