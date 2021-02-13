 

Wet and cold for Valentine’s Day with more wet weather expected this week

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remaining unsettled at least through the end of the weekend and for Monday. Stationary boundary towards our south will help usher in morning showers primarily Sunday morning and into the early afternoon, but tapering off by the evening. Monday we great a break from the rainfall, but stuck in the clouds before the main energy with an area of low pressure and frontal system moves through. For us we are looking at just rainfall as temperatures will be too warm; however, winter weather is expected to impact Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. If you have travel plans westward please use caution.

Tuesday we finally see a break from the pesky clouds and persistent misty conditions, but the break doesn’t last too long before our next system arrives. Weak high pressure builds in giving us this reprieve, but is quickly pushed northward as another low pressure moves across the southeast. Rain showers move back into the forecast late Wednesday and Thursday. Depending upon how northward the warm front pushes we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. By Friday morning we are colder and returning more sunny heading into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

47° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 44°

Sunday

52° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 52° 45°

Monday

58° / 34°
PM Rain
PM Rain 92% 58° 34°

Tuesday

47° / 30°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 47° 30°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 58° 51°

Thursday

68° / 37°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 68° 37°

Friday

48° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
46°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
46°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
46°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
45°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
45°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
45°

45°

8 AM
Few Showers
34%
45°

45°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
45°

46°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
46°

47°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
47°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
48°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
49°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
50°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
50°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
22%
50°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
50°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
49°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories