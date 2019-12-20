Wet and soggy for the weekend; 1-3″ of rainfall possible

Taking a turn back to wet and soggy weather for the weekend as heavy rain will move into the region.

Low pressure system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and skirt the panhandle of Florida as it moves inland bring potentially significant rainfall totals to the Chattahoochee Valley. Model guidance is suggesting 1-3″ will be possible through Monday. Speaking of rainfall totals, so far for 2019 we have received 45.72″ leaving a surplus of 0.52″.

The system moves out just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will be pushing almost 70 degrees in a few spots but otherwise above average temperatures.