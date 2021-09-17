Wet and unsettled as we head into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – No changes in the forecast today as we head into the weekend, we’ll stay wet, unsettled and unseasonably cool.

More showers and storms during the afternoon and into the evening, brief downpours are possible and this may impact Friday night football games so be sure to take the rain gear.

The streak of dry and sunny weekends have come to an end, tropical moisture lingers so this keeps the chance for shower and storms in the forecast. High temperatures will remain below average with highs only reaching the low to middle 80s, this will continue into next week.