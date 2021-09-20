Wet weather continues until a cold front dries us out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overcast and wet conditions persist again today as we dodge more scattered showers and storms across the two-state region. With the continuous rainfall chances a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Chambers, Troup and Meriwether Counties through 8 PM this evening. We will likely see an additional 1-2″ of rainfall in those areas.

The soggy weather continues into Tuesday with not much changing until we finally see a cold front sweep through the southeast during the day on Wednesday. This frontal boundary will bring a change to the region with drier and less humid air. Morning readings will be able to dip into the 50s bringing yet again another taste of fall to the valley. Afternoons will be cool as well with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This stretch of cooler and drier days last into the weekend as we officially welcome Autumn on Wednesday.