Wet weather dampens us Thursday and a winter storm threatens Saturday

Snow is one thing but when we see freezing rain as a possibility, that is another.

We will be sub-freezing Wednesday morning and we will warm into the lower 60s ahead of a fast cold front that will bring a soggy wet mess Thursday morning. Friday this system may move through but there is still lingering moisture for Friday and the possibility of light rain and sleet.

Friday at this time in the forecast I’ll be saying, “passing light showers.” Stay tuned!

Right Now Areas of possible impact are Columbus northeast and east through central Georgia…

Watching a Gulf Storm forming Friday We must be glued to these types of storms here in the Deep South. Anytime a system forms in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to shoot over ridding moisture over a sub-freezing surface, this spells trouble of the worst kind.

The set-up NOT WX AWARE until Thursday-Friday (Confidence for timing):

This is nothing like the Super Storm of ’93 I just want to be clear but in this case, we could see freezing rain chances over snow with the current set-up. A low is expected to for on the tail of Thursday’s front, and it appears to be clear and freezing at the surface presiding this storm’s moisture arriving.

Looking around 2500’ with snow melting and then rain refreezing on objects and surface. BUT ONLY if we dip below freezing, otherwise we may see sleet but either way, this is looking on the last three runs as an ice event.