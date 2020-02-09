Wet week ahead with potential for flooding and severe storms

Say goodbye to the the sunny and dry weather as we transition back into a wet and unsettled pattern for the upcoming week.

Showers will work their way into the region late Monday evening and sticking around through the overnight with heavy rain and a few thunderstorms by Tuesday. The first cold front that moves in will start to stall out and lift back northward as a warm front, keeping us in the warm and muggy. Another cold front and low pressure will move into the region helping to kick the first system out. Along with the heavy rain which could lead to some possible flooding issues, we are tracking a potential for a few strong storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

We clear out just in time for Valentine’s Day, but we don’t stay dry for long as another system arrives Sunday.