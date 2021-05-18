 

Whiplash forecast from the mid 80s to the mid 90s in the 7-day forecast

7 Day Forecast
The forecast continues to stay mostly dry, but with a few stray afternoon showers for the next couple of days. Temperatures will continue to heat up as we head into the weekend and beginning of next week.

The forecast keeps chances of rain slim to nothing for the foreseeable future has high pressure continues to stick around.

The extended forecast has temperatures going from the mid 80’s this week all the way into the high 90’s by Monday. Moisture will be limited keeping this to be drier heat, but could see pop up afternoon showers and storms.

Tuesday

82° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 82° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 60°

Friday

90° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 62°

Saturday

92° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 92° 63°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 67°

Monday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

