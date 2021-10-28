Whipping winds, clouds, and light rain keep us cool Friday by way of a large area of low pressure across central Tennessee. The circulation will pump cooler air into the region and bring occasional light showers to the region.

This storm system will keep clouds and breezy conditions all day Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering light showers early Saturday. Sunday morning clouds will break apart and there will be plenty of sunshine and a very pleasant day setting up Sunday for Halloween.

A sunny start to next week, and readings will remain average throughout the next several days.