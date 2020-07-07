Widespread showers again today with a few breaks

More showers and storms across the area today with that tropical low stalling inland over central Georgia. We will see a few breaks in the clouds much like we saw yesterday afternoon so afternoon highs will manage to make it back into the upper 80s for most everyone, with possibly a few 90 degree readings for east Alabama. This pattern will hang around for at least another day before the low moves eastward over the Carolinas and then eventually out into the Atlantic Ocean which could potentially become Tropical Storm Fay if it finds enough energy to form.

For us, after mid-week we transition back into a more summer like pattern with highs returning back to the low 90s and possibly the mid 90s by this weekend. Afternoon showers and storms will return as well driven by daytime heating and coverage chances come down dramatically to just sporadic across the region.