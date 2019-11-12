Wind Advisory until 7 PM, winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.

Light to moderate rain will continue to move through this morning ending by the early afternoon but the bigger story will be the falling temperatures and the wind.

We’ll start off in the upper 50s to low 60s but will quickly fall to the 40s with the passage of the front, winds will shift to the north and will become gusty to around 30 mph. Be sure to grab a coat this morning, it will feel more like the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the day.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the middle 20s tonight, a freeze warning is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday so be sure to bring in sensitive plants. Sunny and chilly on Wednesday afternoon, our temperatures will rebound by Thursday into the 50s and nearing 60 on Friday.