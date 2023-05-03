COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally a break is coming from the windy and sunny days as we see a slight pattern shift in the forecast noticeable Thursday with the winds subsiding with a slight breeze around 10 mph.

While still under the eastern side of an ‘omega block’ across the United States we will start to see a few weak shortwaves or disturbances move across the region as the blocking high breaks down.

Friday we introduce increasing clouds across the area with a few light showers possible as we get closer to the late evening hours.

As a few shortwaves traverse the upper air pattern a few stray showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, while mostly aided by daytime heating as temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Next week, not much changing in the overall pattern with stray to isolated showers and storms possible. Temperatures climb into the mid 80s with a few areas climbing into the 90 degree category.