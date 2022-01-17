Windy and cold to start the week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The dynamic system that brought winter weather to the Southeast has pushed out but we are left with the cold and wind.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up today as clouds hold tight, winds will occasionally gust up to 30-35 mph so it will feel colder than the actual temperature. We have a Wind Advisory through the day for most of our Georgia counties due to strong winds but even those outside of the advisory will feel the gusty winds as well.

Look for more sunshine as high-pressure briefly takes over on Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday. Our next system will move in on Wednesday night into Thursday with the chance for showers as our temperatures will remain well above freezing.

Another round of winter weather will be possible early Friday morning and then again Saturday into Sunday morning. As with any chance for winter precipitation, the forecast will most likely change so please stay up to date on the latest forecast for changes.