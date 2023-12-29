COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures taking a dip this morning into the mid to low 30s as the upper level low rotates in some cloud cover for the day.

Expect an overall chilly day ahead under partly sunny skies. Temperatures through the morning will stay in the 30s and 40s. With the westward breeze wind chill values will make it feel a tad chillier. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

A few snowflakes will get squeezed out as the low rotates through, but only for higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains. Locally, remaining chilly and cold through the weekend with a few areas seeing patchy frost by Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Highs in the 50s with a slight warm up and less clouds for Sunday.

Tracking a weak system that will arrive on New Year’s Day with a splash and dash of showers. Overly not impressed with this system, but another system arrives on the heels of that one midweek with a better shot of seeing rainfall.

Temperatures remain below average for the most part through the extended forecast with morning lows hovering in the 30s.